Two dead after fatal crash in Howard County

Both 56-year-old Antonio Garcia of Midland and 63-year-old John Lyndon Brightman of Odessa were transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Midland Memorial Hospital, respectively, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Garcia and Brightman, who were both in a 2002 Kenworth Truck, were traveling southbound on US 87 when they suffered a tire blowout, which caused it to veer off the road onto the entrance ramp. Both men were then ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over. They were not wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.