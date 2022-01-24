Two dead after fatal crash in Ector County

40-year-old Jeannie Corralez and 21-year-old Mia Hermosillo were both killed in the crash on January 22.

ECTOR, Texas — Two people were killed in a fatal crash on January 22 in Ector County.

40-year-old Jeannie Corralez of Fort Stockton and 21-year-old Mia Hermosillo of Odessa were killed in the accident at Farm Market 3472.

The initial investigation revealed that Corralez and the driver of a 2017 Dodge Charger, 39-year-old Enrique Enriquez, were traveling westbound on FM 3472, while Hermosillo, driving a 2014 Dodge Charger, was traveling eastbound on FM 3472. Enriquez eventually crossed into the eastbound land and hit the front of Hermosillo's vehicle.

Enriquez was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Serious Condition. Hermosillo and Corralez were pronounced dead by Medical Examiner Bodwell.