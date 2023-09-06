Two dead after crash in Reagan County

The initial investigation revealed that a 2009 International Truck Tractor with trailer, with Sosa in it, was traveling south on SH 137, while a 2019 Mack Truck Tractor with trailer, with Ray in it, was traveling north on SH 137. Sosa's vehicle entered into the wrong side of the road and collided with Ray's vehicle, which led to both vehicles and trailers being engulfed in flames.