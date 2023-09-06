Two dead after crash in Reagan County

BIG LAKE, Texas — Two people have been killed in a crash on August 31 in Big Lake, Texas.
Both 27-year-old Ezekiel Sosa and 38-year-old Jonathan Ray were pronounced dead at the scene.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2009 International Truck Tractor with trailer, with Sosa in it, was traveling south on SH 137, while a 2019 Mack Truck Tractor with trailer, with Ray in it, was traveling north on SH 137. Sosa's vehicle entered into the wrong side of the road and collided with Ray's vehicle, which led to both vehicles and trailers being engulfed in flames.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.