Two dead after crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were killed in a car crash in Midland on November 13.

According to a press release from the city, around 3:00 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St.

Officers on scene determined that a Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base on a light fixture in the Midland Public Library parking lot. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The only passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.