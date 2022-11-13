x
Two dead after crash in Midland

The driver of the vehicle died on scene while the passenger later died at the hospital on Nov. 13.
MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were killed in a car crash in Midland on November 13.

According to a press release from the city, around 3:00 a.m., the Midland Police Department responded to a crash near the 200 block of W. Front St. 

Officers on scene determined that a Ford Taurus left the roadway and struck a concrete base on a light fixture in the Midland Public Library parking lot. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The only passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later passed away. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The next of kin has not yet been notified. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information from Midland Police Department.  

