Two dead after a fatal crash in Ward County

WARD COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a fatal crash on FM 1927 at 3:30 a.m. on August 25 in Ward County

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2013 Dodge Ram and 2015 Freightliner CAS with a trailer. The driver of Dodge Ram, 28-year-old Cody Strickland, and one of the passengers of the Dodge ram, 21-yer-old Cade Martin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that the Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on FM 1927, while the Freightliner CAS was traveling northbound. The Dodge Ram veered into the northbound lane and hit the Freightliner CAS for an unknown reason.