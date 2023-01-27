Two dead after a fatal crash in Upton County

26-year-old Lorenzo Carmona and 31-year-old DeRichee Nkogallago were pronounced dead at the scene on January 26.

UPTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people have been killed in a fatal crash in Upton County on January 26.

26-year-old Lorenzo Carmona of Pasadena, Texas and 31-year-old DeRichee Nkogallago of Odessa were both pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on SH 349, 24 miles south of Midland, and involved three vehicles.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Carmona, was traveling northbound on SH 349, while both a 2020 Jeep Gladiator and 2021 Ford F-150, driven by Nkogallago, were traveling soutbound on SH 349. The Silverado failed to stay in its lane and crashed into the Gladiator, which eventually rolled over. The Silverado also eventually hit the front of the Ford F-150.

On top of the death of the Nkogallago and Carmona, there was a passenger in the same car as Carmona who is currently in critical condition at Medical Center Hospital. The driver of the Gladiator was not injured during the crash.