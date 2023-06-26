Two dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County

44-year-old Heinrich Wiebe-Knelsen and 48-year-old Danielle Paris were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both Paris and Wiebe-Knelsen were from Seminole, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2000 Dodge Durango, the vehicle both Paris and Wiebe-Knelsen were in, was traveling eastbound on US 62 when a tire blew out. The vehicle then veered across the lanes of US 62 going eastbound and into the center median where it eventually rolled and hit the guardrail. Both of the people inside the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts and ejected from the vehicle.