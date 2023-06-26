Two dead after a fatal crash in Gaines County

38-year-old Adam Saucedo and 35-year-old Roxanne Alvarez were both pronounced dead at the scene on June 24. Both were from Tulia, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2001 Dodge Neon, the vehicle both Saucedo and Alvarez were in, was traveling eastbound on CR 306 when it veered off the roadway on the south side. The driver overcorrected and ultimately caused the vehicle to skid off to the other side of the roadway and hit into a tree.