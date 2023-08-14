Two dead after a fatal crash in Ector County

25-year-old Alexis Rodriguez-Alvidrez of Pharr and Irving Cortez-Morales of Odessa were both pronounced dead at the scene on August 11.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a fatal crash in Ector County on August 11.

25-year-old Alexis Rodriguez-Alvidrez of Pharr and Irving Cortez-Morales of Odessa were both pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people involved in the crash were both transported to Medical Center Hospital. One is in stable condition, while the other has been treated and released already.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on FM 181, while a 2021 GMC Sierra, the vehicle Cortez-Morales and Rodriguez-Alvidrez were in, was traveling northbound on FM 181. The Silverado then veered into the northbound lane and struck the GMC Sierra.