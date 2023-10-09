Two arrested in Midland after man's body found behind convenience store

Police say the man found was beaten to death, according to the preliminary investigation.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people are in the Midland County Detention Center in connection to a murder.

Early Monday morning on October 9, 2023, Midland Police responded to a call at 4508 N. Big Spring Street regarding a call about a dead man.

When police arrived, officers found the body of Raul Ortega, 25, behind the convenience store. Police said that Ortega was beaten to death, according to the preliminary investigation.

Carlos Diaz Jr., 22, and Angel Alvarado, 19, are both in the Midland County Detention Center.