Two arrested in Ector County for abandoning children in residence for over two days

36-year-old Bobby Crew and 26-year-old Daysha Medrano left all three children unsupervised in extremely hot conditions.

ODESSA, Texas — Two people have been arrested for abandoning their children in an unsupervised residence for over two days this past weekend.

On April 30, Ector County Deputies were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Lime for welfare check of three children. Upon their arrival, Deputies found a 15-year-old male, a 10-year-old female with special needs and a 1-year-old in the residence in extremely hot conditions.

It is believed that the parents of the children had not been back to the residence since April 28. The 10-year-old with special needs was also believed to be wearing the same diaper since April 28, while the 15-year-old male did not know how to properly prepare a bottle for the 1-year-old.

The Children were immediately sent to MCH for evaulations and then put into the hands of CPS.

36-year-old Bobby Crew, the father of the 15-year-old and 1-year-old, and 26-year-old Daysha Medrano, the mother of the 10-year-old, arrived to their residence before Deputies left the area. They were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abandoning a Child.