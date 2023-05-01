x
Two arrested in Ector County for abandoning children in residence for over two days

36-year-old Bobby Crew and 26-year-old Daysha Medrano left all three children unsupervised in extremely hot conditions.
ODESSA, Texas — Two people have been arrested for abandoning their children in an unsupervised residence for over two days this past weekend. 

Bobby Crew
Daysha Medrano

On April 30, Ector County Deputies were called to a residence in the 5300 block of Lime for welfare check of three children. Upon their arrival, Deputies found a 15-year-old male, a 10-year-old female with special needs and a 1-year-old in the residence in extremely hot conditions. 

It is believed that the parents of the children had not been back to the residence since April 28. The 10-year-old with special needs was also believed to be wearing the same diaper since April 28, while the 15-year-old male did not know how to properly prepare a bottle for the 1-year-old. 

The Children were immediately sent to MCH for evaulations and then put into the hands of CPS.

36-year-old Bobby Crew, the father of the 15-year-old and 1-year-old, and 26-year-old Daysha Medrano, the mother of the 10-year-old, arrived to their residence before Deputies left the area. They were arrested and charged with multiple counts of Abandoning a Child. 

Their bonds are set at $10,000 per charge and this investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

