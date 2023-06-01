Two arrested after ECSO confiscates approximately $35,000 worth of firearms, marijuana and THC

Richard and Stacey Sierra have both been booked into the Ector County Detention Center.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after confiscating over $35,000 worth of firearms, marijuana and THC.

Richard and Stacey Sierra have both booked in the Ector County Detention Center and charged with possession of Marijuana and possession of THC.

On May 31, 2023, the Ector County Sheriff's Office SIU Division conducted a search warrant at 8213 W. University. During the search warrant, they found over 400 grams of THC concentrates individually packaged, under five pounds of marijuana, six firearms and over $2,000 in cash.