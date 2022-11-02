TWC projects 1.7 million jobs coming to Texas by 2028

Over half a million of those jobs will be described as "high-wage" jobs, or paying roughly $20 to $25 or more per hour.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission has good news if you needed a sign that the Lonestar State is recovering strong from the pandemic. They are currently projecting that by 2028, there will be 1.7 million new jobs available for Texans.

Just over half a million of those will be what are described as high-wage jobs. According to Willie Taylor, CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Board, that means jobs that pay from $20 to $25 an hour or more.

"Everybody is riding around town, you see hiring signs, whether they're service industry, restaurants, healthcare industry, everybody’s got hiring signs, and most everybody will tell you we have a skill shortage," Taylor said.

Locally, a lot of those jobs will be oil and gas related, but other fields will also be looking for new employees.

As for the unemployment rate, Midland and Odessa are sitting near full employment, with unemployment rates of 4.1 and 5.9 respectively.

"We have construction, medical, education, you know of course manufacturing is on the low end," Taylor said. "In our region, we’re projecting growth in the medical area, of course education. You know we have shortages in education whether it’s postsecondary, secondary. Teachers will continue to be a shortage for the region."

Oil and gas, which has already shown signs of improvement, with the price of oil topping $90 a barrel for the first time since 2014, is also showing signs of growth.

"We actually saw the growth actually beginning and before the last quarter of last year," Taylor said. "We're still slightly behind the pandemic as far as our civilian workforce population, but we are seeing that growth really beginning to pick up."

Of the high-wage jobs that will be available, many will require high levels of skill in the form of degrees, but Taylor said we have everything we need right here in the Permian Basin.