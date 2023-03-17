TTUHSC students participate in Match Day

ODESSA, Texas — Fourth year medical students with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Odessa got big news Friday.
They participated in the annual Match Day, where students across the country receive the location of their residency training via a sealed envelope.
Around 20 students in the area spent time applying to residency programs in their preferred specialties.
"You can feel almost the palpable sort of nervous energy from everyone. But ultimately all of us are just so happy to be able to make it here today. All of us has put in so much hard work. I think it really nice to see all of that hard work come to fruition, all of our goals come to fruition after all this time," said Travis Pham, a psychiatry student with TTUHSC.
The National Resident Matching Program coordinated the process to help fill thousands of training positions at hospitals across the US.