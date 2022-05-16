TTUHSC holds ribbon cutting for Physician Assistant Building expansion

The new facility includes clinical classrooms, training facilities and an anatomy lab.

MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center celebrated an expansion of its Physician Assistant Building Monday.

A ribbon cutting was held at the TTUHSC Campus at Midland College at 1 p.m.

The new facility includes clinical classrooms, training facilities and an anatomy lab. The program will also be able to expand the student number from 60 to 72 over the next three years.

“With the incredible building renovation and expansion, we now have space to provide innovative educational experiences in our collaborative classrooms spaces, clinical skills lab and gross anatomy lab to continue graduating PAs to provide the highest quality care," said Christina Robohm-Leavitt, Midland regional dean for TTUHSC School of Health Professions and director of the Physician Assistant Studies Program.

Several speakers were in attendance, including Rep. Tom Craddick and Midland City Council member Lori Blong.