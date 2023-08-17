Texas Transportation Commission approves the single largest investment in Permian Basin roads and highways

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved the 2024 Unified Transportation Plan, which includes $395 million for regional connectivity.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 2024 Unified Transportation Plan (UTP) approved by the Texas Transportation Commission, Wednesday, marks the single largest investment in Permian Basin roads and highways, to date.



The 10-year transportation plan included an additional $395 million for regional connectivity, with a $284 million investment in US 285 between I-20 and SH 302 and another $18 million for passing lanes on US 285 between FM 1776 and I-10.

$32.6 million was also included for continuation of efforts to add passing lanes on US 67 in Upton County. Another $60 million in regional connectivity was included for I-20 in the Midland-Odessa area.

The proposed 2024 Texas Department of Transportation UTP will include $686 million for I-20 expansion from FM 1936 in Odessa to FM 1208 in Midland.

$284 million will go to US 285 widening from BI-20 to SH 302 in Reeves County. $18 million will go to passing lanes from FM 1776 to I-10 in Pecos County.

$32.6 million goes to US 67 Super 2 Design from Reagan County Line to CR 450 in Upton County.