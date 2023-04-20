TSCRA Special Rangers ask for help locating theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers have asked for help locating a suspect wanted for multiple felony thefts.
54-year-old John Simmons is wanted in Gaines County, Texas, Crane County, Texas, and Love County, Oklahoma.
People can find out more specific information about the suspect by going to the TSCRA Facebook page. There is a reward up to $1,000 for anyone that helps find Simmons.
Contact either the nearest TSCRA Special Ranger or Operation Cow Thief at 817-916-1775.