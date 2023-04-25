x
TSA begins installation of new X-ray scanners at MAF

During the upgrade, passengers are encouraged to get to the airport at least two hours early.

MIDLAND, Texas —

If you plan on flying anytime soon, you'll want to get to the airport early. That's because Midland International Air and Space Port is installing new X-ray scanners.

While they work, only one security screening line will be open at a time, so passengers are encouraged to get to the airport at least two hours early.

The new scanners will screen carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint.

But here's the best part, you'll be able to leave all your electronics in your bags.

Every carry-on item is required to be placed in a bin for screening.

The installation is expected to be done by May 8.

