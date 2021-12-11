True-Lite Church opening learning center for kids

The learning center will teach kids from 6 weeks to 4 years old (Pre-K)

MIDLAND, Texas — True-Lite Christian Fellowship church has built a multi-million dollar learning facility for kids ranging from six weeks to 4-years-old. Their doors are opening for anyone looking for child care.

"It's going to be different first of all because its biblically based," said Learning Center Director Octavia Davis. "That's our ultimate goal is to make sure that the kids have Christ as their foundation."

The center is located on 100 W Scharbauer and they have an open house scheduled for November 12th, from 4-8PM then on November 13th from 1-5PM. There's only 237 spots available and it's on a first come first served basis. Fees include a $160 charge per week for kids who are potty trained and $175 for those who aren't

"One of the things that we want to impact and effect the most in our children is their mind," said lead Pastor Roy Smith. "Not teaching them so much of what to think Cory but teaching them how to think."

"The appearance of it is great but once the children are able to come in and experience the building of their lives," Davis said. "I think the parents are really really gonna appreciate that a lot more."