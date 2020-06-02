MIDLAND, Texas — Since the snow arrived on Tuesday, there's been over 50 car accidents in the Permian Basin.

For experienced truckers like Miguel Sanchez, driving in these conditions is part of their livelihood and they’ve learned many lessons about handling winter.

“If you’re driving in this type of weather, be real careful," Sanchez said. "Your life is first to anything else.”

There are many dangers of driving in hectic weather, but snow isn’t what concerns truckers the most.

"Snow is sometimes hard, sometimes not - but black ice is not a game," Sanchez said.

It's difficult enough for regular vehicles to deal with black ice, let alone the massive trucks people like German Rivera drive.

"When you're driving an 18-wheeler, the risk of making a slip or jack-knife is very higher," Rivera said.

Whether or not the companies extend their work deadlines – the job isn’t worth risking their lives.

"If the company pressures me to go to work, I don't go," Sanchez said. "I stay here in the truck stop - I don't move my truck. Maybe tomorrow or the next day."

Just like the rest of us, preparing for the worst is key.

"I have to be prepared for the storm," Rivera said. "I went to Walmart to buy supplies."

Sanchez also mentioned when he sees a bad driver on the road, he'll pull over until they're gone so he can continue safely.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Snow and ice around the Permian Basin

Icy conditions should begin to melt by this afternoon