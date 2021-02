Odessa Police tell us the driver suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.

ODESSA, Texas — Viewers are reporting a truck crashed into a Rosa's Cafe Wednesday around lunch time.

Pictures of the scene show a blue truck having crashed into the patio of the restaurant located on 8th Street during the business' lunch hour.

Odessa Police tell us the driver suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.