Equipment starts small fire at Trinity School as workers replace roof

#BREAKING #Midland #Texas A small fire🔥 is being put out by the Midland Fire Department on the roof of Trinity School located at the 3500 block of Wadley Ave. Their head of schools tells me maintenance workers were replacing the roof of the school above the gym on the east side of the building when a spark caused by some equipment ignited a flame. These maintenance workers worked to subside it with fire extinguishers, but MFD was called to make sure everything was okay and just to be safe. No injuries. All employees and contractors are safe. The only damage was to some nearby trees next to the building.