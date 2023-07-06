Multiple lawsuits follow Trinity School case dismissal

The lawsuits range from $1 million to $5 million.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two civil lawsuits are now following the dismissal of the Trinity School case .

On April 28, the lawyers for the family of the girl who attended Trinity and said she was touched inappropriately, filed a lawsuit. They are suing for $5 million in damages against the school and administrators.

Those court documents state the following:

"After the felony charges against the Individual Defendants were dismissed in the middle of their jury trial (not because they lacked substance, but because of a police officer and her perjurious and undependable testimony), Plaintiffs' only recourse and chance for B.B.'s voice to be heard is through civil litigation because the criminal justice system outright failed them."

The documents cite damages for negligence and gross negligence, violation of the Texas Family Code, emotional distress, breach of fiduciary duty, defamation and attorney's fees.

On May 26, lawyers for the Trinity School of Midland and the four administrators filed a petition for damages against the family.

Those court documents state the following:

"Realizing the web of lies it was caught in — a web spawned and spun by the Brown Defendants — the District Attorney's Office dismissed its case before resting, blaming it on the lead detective's testimony."

The damages the school and administrators are asking for are as follows:

"As a result of Defendants' actions and/or inactions Plantiff seeks the following damages which in the aggregate exceed $1,000,000:

a) Actual damages;

b) Past and future mental anguish;

c) Past a future reputational damages;

d) Past and future lost wages;

e) Past and future loss of earning capacity;

f) Exemplary damage;

g) Attorney's fees and costs in defending the individual Plaintiff's criminal cases and any other accusations arising from the facts forming the basis of this suit;

h) Interest;

i) Court costs;

j) All other damages, both general and special, at law and in equity, to which Plantiffs may be justly entitled."