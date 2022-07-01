Trinity School admins granted motion regarding devices seized during investigation

The motion claimed that officers seized electronic devices that contained communications unrelated to the failure to report investigation.

MIDLAND, Texas — The four Trinity School administrators accused of failing to report sexual assault have filed a motion for protection and appointment of independent privilege team.

Court documents show that Shelby Hammer, Todd Freese, Adrianne Clifton and Chrystal Myers filed the motion on March 2. It was granted by the court on March 4.

The motion claimed that during a search warrant of the school, officers with the Midland Police Department seized electronic devices that contained attorney-client communications that were not related to the sexual assault investigation.

After the motion was approved, the police gave the devices referenced to the court.

The privilege team will be made up of two lawyers from the Midland County District Attorney’s Office, an attorney listed as counsel for the administrators and two forensic examiners.

The four administrators were arrested for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse back in February.

Affidavits show that a female student under the age of 14 was reportedly sexually assaulted multiple times going back as far as September 2019.

The victim reportedly told an interviewer at the Midland Children's Advocacy Center in February 2022 that she had been assaulted while at school every other day for around four months.