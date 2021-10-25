'Trick or Treat' events around the Permian Basin

Here is a list of all the events going on throughout the week for Halloween.

TEXAS, USA — Halloween is coming up, and there are numerous events happening around the Permian Basin in the week leading up to it.

- Grady I.S.D. 'Trunk or Treat' event: Wednesday October 27, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

-Big Spring Library's 'Fright Night Game Night': Thursday, October 28, 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

-Midland Parks and Recreation's 'Halloween Fest': Thursday, October 28, 6:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the MLK Community Center

-MPD 'Trunk or Treat' event: Thursday, October 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Security Bank Ballpark

-Ozona Elementary School 'Trunk or Treat' event: Saturday, October 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the school parking lot

-Monahans 'Trick-or-Treating': Saturday, October 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The Halloween Pumpkin Bash will happen earlier that morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Hill Park.

-Scenic Mountain Medical Center Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event: Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

-Hamhocks of the Midland Community Theatre Reverse Trick-or-Treating event from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.