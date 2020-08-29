Trial for Odessa couple charged with capital murder of 8-year-old girl begins April 24

Daniel and Ashley Schwarz denied the child food and forced her to jump on a trampoline for a long period of time in over 100-degree weather.

Trial Background : Aug. 29, 2020

An Odessa couple was arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of an 8-year-old girl.

Police responded to a medical call in the 4300 block of Locust Avenue on Aug. 29, 2020. Upon their arrival, they found the child, Jaylin, unresponsive. She would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found out that Jaylin had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast that day. They also discovered that the couple, 44-year-old Daniel Schwarz, and 34-year-old Ashley Schwarz, forced the girl to jump on a trampoline for an extended period of time in temperatures north of 100 degrees. Jaylin was denied water by the couple since she was not jumping like she was told to.

According to court documents, Ashley and Daniel were not Jaylin's biological parents. Back in 2017, Jaylin's biological mother and the stepsister of Ashley Schwarz, Alysha Anderton, gave up her parental rights. At the time, it seemed like the best interest of Jaylin and her future.

Despite it seeming like a better situation for Jaylin, Anderton's attorney Joshua Lowell Carpenter said that the home Jaylin walked into was not a happy one, and there were prolonged disciplinary actions that were similar to torture. Carpenter also claimed that there were other times before the eventual homicide that the Schwarzes made Jaylin and another child in the home perform exercises without anything to drink or eat.

Anderton also claimed that she didn't recognize her daughter because it had been three years since she made last contact with her, since the Schwarzes refused contact between the two parties. When Anderton first gave up Jaylin, she was allowed to keep contact with her that was agreed upon through mediation. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled Jaylin's death as a homicide after performing an autopsy.

Ashley and Daniel Schwarz were officially booked into the Ector County Jail on Oct. 12, 2020 after police obtained arrest warrants. Both Schwarzes were given a bond of $500,000. Ashley and Daniel were also later each charged with two counts of injury to a child.

The Schwarzes did file motions to reduce their bond amounts, but both were denied. In April of 2021, Ashley Schwarz was released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center after posting bond, while Daniel would be released after posting bond in August of 2021.