35 trees planted at Sidwell Park

MIDLAND, Texas — To celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, employees of Diamondback Energy spent the morning planting 35 drought-tolerant trees at Sidwell Park that the energy company paid for. The City of Midland helped by digging the holes, installing an irrigation system, and putting down mulch around the trees.
Keep Midland Beautiful contributed their extensive knowledge of trees to pick out ones that will grow well in our arid climate.
With a little luck of the Irish and some Spring rain, Keep Midland Beautiful says the trees will grow and take root just fine.