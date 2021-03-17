x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Local News

35 trees planted at Sidwell Park

The trees were planted in partnership between the City of Midland, Diamondback Energy, and Keep Midland Beautiful.
Credit: Keep Midland Beautiful
Tree planting at Sidwell Park on St. Patrick's Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — To celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, employees of Diamondback Energy spent the morning planting 35 drought-tolerant trees at Sidwell Park that the energy company paid for. The City of Midland helped by digging the holes, installing an irrigation system, and putting down mulch around the trees.

Keep Midland Beautiful contributed their extensive knowledge of trees to pick out ones that will grow well in our arid climate. 

With a little luck of the Irish and some Spring rain, Keep Midland Beautiful says the trees will grow and take root just fine.

For more information on Keep Midland Beautiful – including on signing up to volunteer with the nonprofit – you can visit their website here.