Trash pickup delays in Big Spring to occur this week due to staffing shortages

For people that have questions about the delays, contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has warned its residents about trash pickup due to staff shortages in the Sanitation Department.

For people that have a rollout, the city says that they can leave it out on their regular scheduled pick-up day. However, residents should be aware that there is a high chance of either late pickup or a day delay.