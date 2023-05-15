x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Trash pickup delays in Big Spring to occur this week due to staffing shortages

For people that have questions about the delays, contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501.
Credit: Trip Advisor, mybigspring.com

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has warned its residents about trash pickup due to staff shortages in the Sanitation Department. 

For people that have a rollout, the city says that they can leave it out on their regular scheduled pick-up day. However, residents should be aware that there is a high chance of either late pickup or a day delay. 

Despite the sanitation department running behind schedule, the city says all trash will be picked up. People can contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501 if they have any questions. 

More Videos

In Other News

Midland family desperate to find missing 20-year-old

Before You Leave, Check This Out