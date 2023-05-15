Trash pickup delays in Big Spring to occur this week due to staffing shortages

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has warned its residents about trash pickup due to staff shortages in the Sanitation Department.
For people that have a rollout, the city says that they can leave it out on their regular scheduled pick-up day. However, residents should be aware that there is a high chance of either late pickup or a day delay.
Despite the sanitation department running behind schedule, the city says all trash will be picked up. People can contact the Public Works Office at 432-264-2501 if they have any questions.