Transportation error found on ballots for Precinct 402 in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A transportation error on the ballots for Precinct 402 has led the Midland County Elections Office to figure out a solution to fix this problem.

The error has affected the Midland ISD School Board race. Midland County's solution is to get anyone in Precinct 402 a paper ballot, which will then run through the system.

All of the early voting locations have been notified about the situation and are aware about what to do for Precinct 402 voters. Voters in Precinct 402 will check-in provisional for tracking purposes.