MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS and the Midland County Sheriff's Office responded to a railroad crossing at Business I-20 and West Industrial Wednesday afternoon after a train struck a truck left on the tracks.

In video captured by viewers, the train hits a white truck towing a small trailer. The trailer was apparently disconnected from the truck on impact.

According to a spokesperson with MCSO, the person was able to get out of the truck before the train hit it. No one was injured in the crash.