ODESSA, Texas — Shortly after 5 p.m. a small pick-up truck was attempting to cross the train tracks of off Grant Street in Odessa and was hit by an on-coming train.

One person was injured and transferred to a a near by hospital with what is being reported as "non life threatening injuries".

OPD is on the scene and Union Pacific is dispatching representatives to conduct an investigation.

We will continue to track this developing story and bring you more as details are made available.