Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Midland

Investigators learned that the man was walking westbound along the tracks and was struck by the westbound train.
Credit: KEWS

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday night at about 7 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire-EMS responded to a call in reference to a male struck by a train in the 200 block of West Industrial Avenue. 

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 27-year-old male lying on the north side of the railroad tracks. Investigators learned that the male was walking westbound along the tracks and was struck by the train, also traveling westbound.

Attempts to notify the next of kin are ongoing. 

