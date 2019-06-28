TEXAS, USA — REEVES COUNTY: Westbound ramp at mile marker 42 on I-20 in Pecos will be closed Monday, July 1, for repairs.

REEVES COUNTY: A mobile operation will be taking place Tuesday, July 2, south of Pecos between mile markers 372-388.

WINKLER COUNTY: Crews will be working on SH 115 on Monday, July 1, between mile markers 360-362, near the intersection of FM 874.

REEVES COUNTY: Crews will close the eastbound lane Monday and Tuesday (July 1&2) to work on the south service road of I-20 just west of Toyah.

Drivers are urged to please slow down around work crews and always obey flaggers and warning signs as well as following pilot cars safely.