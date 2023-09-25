Traffic alerts in Midland for week of Sept. 25

A signal light replacement project and utility work will be starting on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, respectively.

MIDLAND, Texas — There will be multiple traffic projects starting this week in Midland.

Starting on Sept. 25, the intersection of Front Street and Terrell Street will become a 4-way stop section as crews work on a signal light that was hit by a semi-truck.

On Sept. 27, North Big Spring St, between Hart Ave. and Parker Ave. will be limited to one lane for both northbound and southbound lanes. Hamby Street will be closed for utility repairs as well.