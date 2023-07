The work will take between five to seven hours at each location.

TEXAS, USA — Union Pacific Railroad will be performing asphalt work at multiple locations in West Texas from July 11-13.

The locations for the asphalt work includes:

BI 20/Fairgrounds on July 11

BI 20/West Stanton on July 12

BI 20/ East Midland on July 13