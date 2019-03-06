ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT will be starting new projects today (Monday) in various locations with two beginning in Ector County.

Also in Ector, bridge rail location work starts today on I-20 between East Loop 338 and JBS Parkway. Lane CLOSURES will be needed in both directions. TxDOt intends to keep two lanes of traffic flowing by using the driving lane and the auxiliary lane. However, two ramps will be CLOSED; westbound E. Loop 338 on ramp and eastbound JBS on ramp. Work should take 6 weeks.

Also in Ector, bridge beam replacement work starts today on the I-20 south service road under West loop 338. There will be a detour on the south service road. There will also be a lane CLOSURE on southbound West Loop 338. Work should take 10 weeks.

And in Pecos County lane closures will be needed today for work on FM 1776 between mile markers 382-384, about 15 miles north of I-10.

As always motorists are suggested to find alternate routes if possible. Use extreme caution in work areas. Obey all traffic signs and laws as well as obeying flaggers within work zones.