TEXAS, USA — REEVES/LOVING COUNTIES: TxDOT has decided to keep the Pecos River bridge on RM 652 in a one-lane configuration until the bridge can be widened. Temporary traffic signals will direct the flow of traffic and allow alternating passage across the bridge. This will take about six months. It is very important that motorists obey this temporary signal. Running a red light could have catastrophic results. Please obey warning signs.

MIDLAND COUNTY: Loop 250 main lanes over Fairgrounds Road will be closed for the next 2-3 weeks. Also, the frontage roads on the east side of town are down to one lane between County Road 60 and County Road 1150. They are also down to one lane between Todd Road and Fairgrounds Road. As always, motorists should obey all traffic signs and exorcise extreme caution in construction zones.