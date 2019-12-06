ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Odessa District of TxDOT is updating information on roads impacted by work crews. In Ector county a contractor will be seal coating the state portion of West 16th Street which runs from FM 3472 to FM 1936 to West Loop 338. Work is expected to take place this Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. Motorists should expect loose rock and wet material.

Meanwhile, over in Midland County contractors will be seal coating RM 1357 in the southeast portion of the county from FM 1379 to the Glasscock County line. Drivers are also encouraged to avoid this area. Motorists can again expect loose rock and wet material.

As always, all drivers should exorcise extreme caution and obey all flaggers and warning signs.