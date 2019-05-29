MIDLAND, Texas — Public Information Officer with the Odessa District of TxDOT, Gene Powell stated today (Wednesday) just before 2 PM CST, that flood waters nearing intersection of FM 307 at I-20 in southeast Midland County has forced the closing of FM 307.

Drivers are instructed to avoid the area until further notice.

As always, during and after high levels of rain fall, when encountering running or pooling water on roadways it is always best to not attempt to cross.... "Turn Around, Don't Drown".