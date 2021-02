This event will be held on February 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — The Town of Pecos City will be having a special event to unveil its new garbage truck fleet.

The event will be on February 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They will be having a demonstration of the new equipment and the equipment used by the Public Works department.

There will be door prizes being given away at the event.