The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at either W. 8th Street and S Alamo., and S. Willow and W. 10th Street.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City will be hosting a free Roll-Off event on July 15.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. People can dispose of their trash at two locations:

W. 8th Street and S. Alamo

S. Willow and W. 10th Street