Town of Pecos city to hold holiday reading giveaway

The Town of Pecos City is holding a Story Hour Book Give-Away event.

You can enter to potential receive one of the few holiday books up for grabs.

These books include 'The Polar Express', 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' and 'Merry Christmas Woody'.

In a Facebook video post, you say what book you are looking to win and then explain what Christmas means to you?

One winner for each book will be chosen and the winner will be contacted through Facebook on Christmas Day.