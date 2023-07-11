Town of Pecos City provides update on fire at landfill site

Reeves County Emergency Services teams responded to the scene on July 10 and contained it successfully. However, the fire is still burning at this time.

PECOS, Texas — A fire incident has been reported by the Town of Pecos City at a landfill site on 4990 TX-17 on July 10.

The Reeves County Emergency Services District No. 1 & 2 did respond quickly to the incident and successfully contained the fire. However, at this time, the fire is still burning.

The fire occurred after a lightning strike happened. Wind changes caused by a thunderstorm lead to the fire intensifying. After having multiple conversations with the Reeves County Emergency Services team, the Town of Pecos City decided to allow the fire to burn out naturally.

The community is not at risk and there were no injuries or structural damages reported. For precautionary reasons, the landfill site will be closed temporarily for both commerical and residential services.