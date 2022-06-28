Town of Pecos City provides books and food items through their 'Trail of Giving' pantries

These pantries are restocked once to twice a month at their five locations.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City has been restocking its 'Trail of Giving' pantries throughout the year with books, non-perishable food items and toiletries.

These locations include:

Rocket Park- 2721 Moore St.

Pecos PD- 172 Raul Florez Blvd.

Tellez Family Park- 5th and Orange St.

Saragosa Park- 5th and Locust St.

City Hall- 115 W. 3rd St.