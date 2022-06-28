Town of Pecos City provides books and food items through their 'Trail of Giving' pantries

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City has been restocking its 'Trail of Giving' pantries throughout the year with books, non-perishable food items and toiletries.
The city restocks their pantries once to twice a month at their five locations.
These locations include:
- Rocket Park- 2721 Moore St.
- Pecos PD- 172 Raul Florez Blvd.
- Tellez Family Park- 5th and Orange St.
- Saragosa Park- 5th and Locust St.
- City Hall- 115 W. 3rd St.
For more information about these pantries, people can visit the Town of Pecos City Facebook page.