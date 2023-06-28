Town of Pecos City announces plans to open new shelter for domestic abuse survivors

"Jolene's House" will be a shelter for woman and children in Pecos who have experience abuse in their lives.

PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City has announced its plan to open up a new shelter for domestic abuse survivor.

This shelter known as "Jolene's House" will be for woman and children who have experienced abuse in their lives. Along with the Town of Pecos City, Target Logisitics and Endeavors have help with the collaboration of shelter that includes 16 apartment-style units.

For more information about the project, people can visit the Town of Pecos City website. For those who want to help, monetary donations are being collected to help assist with the building.