Town Hall Meeting in Odessa to take place on July 18

ODESSA, Texas — A Town Hall Meeting will be taking place on July 18 at the West Side Sheriff's Annex.
The meeting will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the conversation will center around how to make West Odessa the best community it can be. Some of the elected officials that will be in attendance include City of Odessa Mayor Javier Joven, Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett, and Ector County Commissioner of Precinct #1 Mike Gardner.
It is a free event and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, people can call at 432-498-4100.