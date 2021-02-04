Touching reunions at Ashton Medical Lodge as it opens its doors to visitors

The nursing home began welcoming visitors again after several employees and residents got their COVID-19 vaccine.

MIDLAND, Texas — Many nursing homes are starting to open to visitors, and we saw some touching reunions Thursday, as Ashton Medical Lodge became one of them.

Ashton originally closed to visitors because of several outbreaks of COVID-19, but after several employees and residents were vaccinated earlier this year, it was deemed safe for visitors to return.

Since it has opened to visitors, Ashton Medical Lodge Administrator Jordan Moeller said the difference has been night and day.