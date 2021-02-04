Touching reunions at Ashton Medical Lodge as it opens its doors to visitors

MIDLAND, Texas —
Many nursing homes are starting to open to visitors, and we saw some touching reunions Thursday, as Ashton Medical Lodge became one of them.
Ashton originally closed to visitors because of several outbreaks of COVID-19, but after several employees and residents were vaccinated earlier this year, it was deemed safe for visitors to return.
Since it has opened to visitors, Ashton Medical Lodge Administrator Jordan Moeller said the difference has been night and day.
“You’ve really seen the building come alive,” Moeller said. “It's normalizing, the residents are out of their rooms and smiling and talking with one another. It does the heart good to finally see it come back to life.”