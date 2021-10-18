Woman waiting for tombstone to be placed on son's grave at Ector County Cemetery

Daniela Arrieta Corbin told NewsWest 9 she wanted to replace her son's headstone for this 25th anniversary. She said the process has been anything but smooth.

ODESSA, Texas — Losing a loved one is painful enough. Imagine going to the cemetery to find someone else's headstone on your loved one's grave.

Well that's exactly what one family experienced.

For two decades Gregory Arrieta has been laid to rest at the Ector County Cemetery. It's where the family has gathered to mourn and remember the child.

To honor the 25th anniversary of his death, Gregory's mother wanted to replace his headstone, but the process has been anything but smooth.

NewsWest 9 spoke to Daniela Arrieta Corbin, Gregory's mother. She said the requirements to bury people are different now compared to the time her son passed away.

"When my son passed away, they did not require a cement slab, so his original tombstone did not have a cement slab," said Arrieta Corbin. "When they came back and picked up the old tombstone, they realized he did not have a cement slab, so they could not place my son's new tombstone."

This left Arrieta Corbin with an unmarked grave where her son was laid to rest.

"I asked for a marker, so it wouldn't be an unmarked grave," said Arrieta Corbin. "They told me they didn't do that, but that they were going to fill the hole. They went and dumped dirt on what they left behind and left the grave unmarked, so I placed my own marker.

Eventually, a cement slab was placed for the tombstone that she bought, but then came another issue.

"I came back in a couple of days with my sister and it was very embarrassing," said Arrieta Corbin. "We looked at what was suppose to be my sons grave, but it was someone else's name."

A tombstone was misplaced at the plot where Gregory was laid to rest. The cement slab and the wrong headstone have since been both removed.

Arrieta Corbin said she is just wants this to be over.

"It brings all the emotional feelings back from when my son passed away," said Arrieta Corbin. "There is not a day that passes by that I miss him and that I cry for him, but seeing his grave like that it is like a fresh wound again."

NewsWest 9 spoke with someone from the cemetery about the issue. The person did not want to be on camera, but said there was a mistake in the placement of the cement slab.

The slab was never intended for Gregory's grave to begin with, therefore the tombstone of the other child was placed because that cement slab belongs to that tombstone. That's also why the concrete slab and the headstone were both removed together.