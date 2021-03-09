Rep. Tom Craddick says West Texans are happy about heartbeat bill passing into law

"Was totally positive, people wanted it, they liked it, thought it was what needed to be done, so we've had nothing but positive reaction," Craddick said.

MIDLAND, Texas — Abortions are a whole lot harder to get in Texas now thanks to the heartbeat bill that became law this week.

Representative Craddick says it's a big win for our state and he thinks other western and Midwest states will follow.

"A lot of other states look through the national legislative association, they look at what other states are doing and I think you'll see a lot of states, especially after the supreme court ruling, follow the Texas lead," Tom Craddick, Texas house representative for the 82nd district said.

Different from other states' anti-abortion laws, this one excludes state officials from enforcing it and instead allows you, an individual, to sue an abortion provider or anyone else who may have helped someone get an abortion after 6 weeks.

The U.S. Supreme court allowed the law to stand after it went into place on September 1.

Four justices voted to accept an emergency appeal from Texas abortion providers, but five denied.

The Texas house and senate had lots of back and forth on amendments.

"There wouldn't be a fine or it didn't go into effect at a certain time, or a study was needed, all these types of things were trying to delay passing it and to keep from passing it, because you'll remember the legislature in Texas has tried a lot of these tings in the past and they've lost," Craddick said.

So far according to Craddick, the majority of reaction in West Texas has been very supportive of the law passing.

"Was totally positive, people wanted it, they liked it, thought it was what needed to be done, so we've had nothing but positive reaction," Craddick said.