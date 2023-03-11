x
Coyote or dog? DNA results for the adorable Dallas pup 'Toast' are in.

Drum roll, please.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report when Toast was getting her DNA test done.

"Toast" might be the most popular pup in the metroplex.

She was found huddled next to a dumpster in southern Dallas by DPD officers on patrol. The rumors started swirling about whether or not she may actually be a coyote as opposed to a domestic dog. 

A DNA test was done to see if she was a coyote or a dog. Dallas Animal Services officer Jacqui Sutherland – who predicted Toast was an Australian cattle dog mix – told WFAA the results of the test would take 10 to 14 days to determine the puppy's genetic makeup.  

Well, the results are in. 

(...drum roll...)

Credit: WFAA
Toast is German Shepherd-Siberian Husky-Australian Cattle Dog mix! 

The DNA test came back with the following results: 

  • 42% German Shepherd 
  • 38.6% Siberian Husky 
  • 19.4% Australian Cattle Dog

Since Toast was proven to to be an all-domestic dog, she'll be available for adoption. Dallas Animal Services is expected to release the adoption plans soon. We'll update this story when that information becomes available.

